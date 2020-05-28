Task Force CHARLIE 20 investigates drowning death of a 5 year old in 2019.

As a result of new information the CPU in conjunction with the Ministry of Interior and Kompong Cham Police Command commenced an investigation into the reported drowning death of a 5 year old in Kompong Siem District, Kompong Cham on the 11th of Feb 2019.

The grandmother of the child reported her missing at approximately 6.30pm on the night of the 10th of Feb 2019. Searches were conducted throughout the night without success. The body of the child was found at 11am the next day in a creek entangled in debris and vegetation. Initial investigations suggested the child had slipped on the steep creek banks and drowned.

Acting on new information CPU, Forensic Specialists and CNP spent today examining the scene and speaking to witnesses.

A 19 year old male is currently assisting with inquiries. CPU