Sihanoukville: A Chinese man, while having sex with a Vietnamese girl in a hotel room, suddenly suffered discomfort in the limbs and died while being taken to a hospital for treatment. The incident occurred at 8 pm on May 27, 2020 at a hotel in Group 4, Village 3, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville.

The victim was identified as SONG XINYA, a 53-year-old male. His companion was named as, TRAN THILAN AN, a Vietnamese national, aged 24.

The woman told the cops that before the incident she and the victim were having sex when he suddenly became sick. Terrified, she called for help to take the victim to the hospital, but unfortunately the victim died on the way.

Authorities said that after the incident, the authorities visited the victim. According to an autopsy, it was concluded that the victim died of a heart attack (after using sex enhancement pills). The victim’s body was kept at Preah Sihanouk Referral Hospital waiting for the family and embassy. KBN