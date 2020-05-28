Business & Property FEATURED Latest 

Banking & Finance Groups Discuss Small US$ Bill Issues

cne63 Views 0 Comments , ,

Phnom Penh: On the morning of Thursday, May 28, 2020, the National Bank of Cambodia held talks with representatives of the banking and financial institutions on challenges faced by accepting US $ 1, $ 2, $ 5 in the banking system.

The Meeting discussed and agreed on a number of challenges, focusing on policy and technical aspects.

The National Bank of Cambodia would also like to point out that the implementation of the above measures does not imply a ban on the circulation of these smaller US dollars in the market. RASMEI

You May Also Like

September 24- Constitution Day

cne0

Indian Dies In Kampong Speu

cne1

Laotian Caught With 4 kg Of Methamphetamine

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *