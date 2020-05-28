Phnom Penh: On the morning of Thursday, May 28, 2020, the National Bank of Cambodia held talks with representatives of the banking and financial institutions on challenges faced by accepting US $ 1, $ 2, $ 5 in the banking system.

The Meeting discussed and agreed on a number of challenges, focusing on policy and technical aspects.

The National Bank of Cambodia would also like to point out that the implementation of the above measures does not imply a ban on the circulation of these smaller US dollars in the market. RASMEI