Koh Kong: On a raid this month, Wildlife Alliance’s WRRT seized 71kg of bushmeat, 10 live Asian leaf turtles, and more than 50kg of turtle carapaces and plastrons from a restaurant in Koh Kong province.

The team released the turtles back into the wild and destroyed the wildlife meat. Wildlife Alliance is calling on people to stop eating wildlife as part of our #StopEatingWildlife campaign.

Wildlife consumption is decimating Cambodia’s wildlife and is a direct threat to the public health of the Cambodian people.