FEATURED Latest Tourism 

Visa Free Travel Countries For Cambodian Passports

cne66 Views 0 Comments , ,

A list of countries Cambodian passport holders can enter without a visa has been released. Obviously it’s not a great time to travel, but once the COVID-19 virus pandemic is done with, bear in mind a Cambodian can stay in Panama for 180 days without a visa, or Gambia and Ecuador for 90, or a 3 month break in the well-known tourist hot-spot of Haiti.

If you have any idea where Niue is (Niue is an island country in the South Pacific Ocean, 2,400 kilometres (1,500 mi) northeast of New Zealand-according to Wikipedia), and you can get there, then 30 days visa-free is probably enough to explore all 261.46 km2.

You May Also Like

Battambang Teenager Injured By Mine

cne0

30 Drug Users Arrested In Railway Raid

cne0

65 Year Old Khmer Woman Dies Of COVID-19 In USA

cne1

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *