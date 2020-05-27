Preah Sihanouk: A judge has ordered the arrest of Admiral (Hoshea?) Sothea, a Senior Officer at Naval Command after a shooting incident on Koh Rong, Preah Sihanouk province in on 20 May 2020.

The incident onvolved Khmer and Chinese nationals, and 16 of those on the Chinese side were detained by the Preah Sihanouk provincial court while the other factions were not subject to detention.

The Chinese side claimed that it was unfair that the Khmer side had used firearms and had not been questioned, and that they were tourists.

The Chinese are now detainees in Sihanoukville prison. AREY