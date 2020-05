Kampong Thom: Two men were killed after being struck by lightning in two separate incidents.

A 33 year old man was hit when tending cattle in Tras Village, Tbeng Commune, Kampong Svay District.

Seng Watt, a 64-year-old male was also killed in Muram village, Chey commune, Kampong Svay district.

Both incidents occurred on the afternoon of May 26. POST NEWS