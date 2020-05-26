Phnom Penh: A woman was found murdered in a rented room at 6:30 pm on May 25, 2020 at Room 1, Chak Por Village, Samrong Krom Commune, Por Sen Chey District.

The victim, Ouch Yen, a 46-year-old businesswoman, was born in Thmey village, Khum Kampot, Prey Kabbas district, Takeo province and was residing at the scene.

One motorbike, a C125 Free 2017, black, number plate, 1DC-7457, the license card, some money, as well as a bank deposit book were missing.

The suspect is yet to be identified.

According to Ouch Sarin, a 36-year-old female garment worker who lived with the victim, just before 12 noon, she left the room to work as usual. The victim was alone in the rented room until 18:00. Returning to the room she found the room locked outside. Assuming the victim went out shopping she waited until seeing something suspicious through the window. She called her cousin to break the lock and suddenly saw the victim lying dead on the floor and reported to the authorities.

The local authority went down to the crime scene and noticed the victim had bruising on her jaw.

The body was handed over to family for a traditional funeral as police are conducting a criminal investigation.

(Warning pictures of the scene) NKD