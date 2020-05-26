PHNOM PENH – The Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology issued a weather alert stating that from May 27 to June 2, 2020, the southwest monsoon will hit Cambodia.

In the weather forecast, the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology said that from May 27 to June 2, 2020, weather conditions will be:

Provinces in the Central Plains:

– Minimum temperatures are 25 – 27 ° c

– Maximum temperatures of 33-36 ° c with moderate to heavy rainfall, parts of the northwest plains are subject to heavy rainfall.

Provinces in the Dangrek Mountain Range and the Northeast Plateau:

– The minimum temperature is 23-25 ​​° C, the maximum temperature is 32-35 ° c. There will be less rainfall, but provinces in the northeast bordering Vietnam are likely to experience moderate to severe rainfall.

Coastal Provinces:

– Minimum temperatures are 16-28 ° C, maximum temperatures are 32-34 ° c, with lower rainfall possible.

According to the notification, the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology, dated May 26, 2020, informed the public to be alert for thunderstorm with lightning and possible sudden strong winds.

WEATHER MAPS