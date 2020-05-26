Banteay Meanchey: An elderly man was arrested by police after getting drunken and arguing with his wife, then shooting her in the eye with a slingshot, causing serious injuries.

The incident occurred at 6 pm May 25, 2020 in Trapeang Thmor village. South of Poi Pet Commune, Phnom Srok District, Banteay Meanchey Province.

The suspect was identified as Nhim Nhem, 67, and his wife, 57.

Before the incident, the husband got drunk and when he got home an argument broke out. After the incident, the victim was transported by ambulance to the Cambodia-Japan Friendship Referral Hospital in Mongkol Borey District for treatment.

The suspect was arrested by the police and was sent to the provincial court to file a case. NKD