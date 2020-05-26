Siem Reap: According to reports, around 16.15 on May 25 2020, along National Road 6, four suspects were arrested for questioning over illegal detention and confinement of a man between March 20 and May 25, 2020 at the villa rental villa in Svay Dangkum town / Siem Reap Province.

The four suspects, TAN CHOUN CHEAT, born on 03-09-1999, Malaysian, LING WEIKIAN, born 05-08-1988, Malaysian, living in Chbar Ampov district, Phnom Penh, TAN KAS CHIM , born 25-11-1999, Malaysian and a Cambodian translator born on 03-08-1993 were detained. The Malaysians are reported to be involved in a money lending business called Feng Vong.

The victim, NG TECK WEE, was born on 21-11-1993, and is alsoMalaysian.

The four suspects are now being detained by the Siem Reap Provincial Court of Appeal Judge Vannarith, who sent them to pre-trial detention at the Siem Reap Provincial Police Headquarters for further questioning and to set up the case to the provincial court. POST NEWS