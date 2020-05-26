Crime FEATURED Latest 

Malaysian Kidnappers Arrested In Siem Reap

cne85 Views 0 Comments , , ,

Siem Reap: According to reports, around 16.15 on May 25 2020, along National Road 6, four suspects were arrested for questioning over illegal detention and confinement of a man between March 20 and May 25, 2020 at the villa rental villa in Svay Dangkum town / Siem Reap Province.

The four suspects, TAN CHOUN CHEAT, born on 03-09-1999, Malaysian, LING WEIKIAN, born 05-08-1988, Malaysian, living in Chbar Ampov district, Phnom Penh, TAN KAS CHIM , born 25-11-1999, Malaysian and a Cambodian translator born on 03-08-1993 were detained. The Malaysians are reported to be involved in a money lending business called Feng Vong.

The victim, NG TECK WEE, was born on 21-11-1993, and is alsoMalaysian.

The four suspects are now being detained by the Siem Reap Provincial Court of Appeal Judge Vannarith, who sent them to pre-trial detention at the Siem Reap Provincial Police Headquarters for further questioning and to set up the case to the provincial court. POST NEWS

You May Also Like

Drug Smuggler Throws Grenade At Cops

cne1

Fire Alerts Cops To Massive Drug Stash

cne0

English Teacher Steals Phone

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *