Svay Rieng Province: Police officers surrounded a casino and hotel suspected of hosting online gambling. More than 100 foreigners were inside, mostly Chinese. A Chinese and an Indonesian man were interrogated at the provincial military police headquarters.

The Lantern Casino & Hotel operation had been running 2 nights and 2 days from 6 pm on the 21st May until 2:00 pm on May 24, 2020, at the casino and hotel of the “Jin” brand, Bavet International Border Gate in Bavet Village, Bavet City, Bavet City.

The crackdown was led by Deputy Provincial Prosecutor Chich Ich Kong, with the participation of Mayor Lim Seang Heng, with military police at the provincial, municipal and district levels, according to the gendarmerie.

The raid was carried out after reports of online gambling in defiance of government regulations. Casinos are also closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Regarding the case, Kham Sopheary, prosecutor of the provincial court, said that more than 100 foreigners were mostly Chinese, and after the interrogation, it was decided (*the were just gamblers?) and allowed go free.



The Chinese and Indonesian suspects were questioned and contracted. The case has been sent to the provincial court, on charges of unlawful gambling. But the suspects have been temporarily released under court supervision. KOHSANTEPHEAP