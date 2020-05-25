Phnom Penh: A suspect was arrested for putting a sleeping pill in an orange drink, giving it to a tuk tuk driver and then allegedly stole a wallet and a small bag. She managed to escape, but was later caught by the same driver.

This incident happened on May 24, 2020 at 3:30 am at Street 436, Group 21, Village 6, Boeung Trabek Commune, Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh .

The suspect is Ouch Chantha, 32, living in Sangkat Phsar Doeum Thkov, Khan Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh.

The victim was identified as 35-year-old male.

According to sources, on May 24, 2020 at 3:30 am, the woman called the victim to go from Boeng Keng Kang market to Boeung Trabek market. When they came to Boeung Trabek market, they stopped and she went out, returning to go around to the Rock Center, allegedly buying orange juice fro the driver, and then returned to the market.

As he was halfway down the road, after she had given him some orange juice, the man felt drowsy and stopped around Boeung Trabek market. The suspect later seized the purse and wallet of the man, who woke up enough to shout for police.

She was arrested with the victim’s property and also found to have a number of sleeping medicines. NKD