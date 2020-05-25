Kampot : Three teenage boys were caught after stealing a durian fruit weighing less than 2 kilograms. After being apprehended by police, the durian owner demanded $1000 (*think this is right, but the source has different numbers in different currencies) in compensation.

The fruit theft occurred on the morning 25 May 2020 , in a durian plantation between Kep and Kampot .

According to police, two boys aged 16 and a boy of 15 from Tuol Trach Commune took the fruit and rode away to eat it.

The lads were then caught

Currently, the teenage boys are facing legal proceedings. While people agree that stealing is wrong, many are questioning the amount being demanded in compensation, saying it is excessive. PPR