Ratanakiri province: On Sunday morning, May 24, 2020, officials of the Ratanakkiri Provincial Department of Environment received an endangered pangolin found near the town of Banlung, Ratanakiri province.



On the night of May 23, 2020, a provincial police team spotted the animal near Banlung city circle as the team drove past (*how/why it got there not mentioned). The team was also taken back to the Department of Environment for rehabilitation and reintegration into the wild.



At the reception, Bou Ratanak and Im Phany thanked the Ministry of Interior’s National Police Department’s Central Command team for their rescue and conservation of the rare species. NKD