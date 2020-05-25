Police in Siem Reap provincial police arrested a foreign man for soliciting prostitution from children.

Colonel Chea Heng, chief of Siem Reap’s anti-human trafficking and juvenile protection police, said the arrest was made at 9:30 pm on May 24, 2020 at Tavien Village Apartments in Siem Reap City.

The suspect, TRILESSKY RAN, 43, an Israeli male, was previously jailed in Svay Rieng province for illegal possession of drug paraphernalia on October 31, 2019 .

According to the office, the foreigner, in late April 2020, was riding a motorbike looking for young girls in the village. The suspect is accused of attempting to abuse an 11-year-old female.

The girl’s mother (*sorry strange translation) said the girl fell asleep in his (or her) house, and he began hugging and kissing the girl who was too afraid to run away. It is said he offered her 50,000 riel to keep quiet.

Later, the foreigner went to the daughter again but did not enter the house. On the night of May 24, 2020, he went again and was reported.

Chea Heng said that after questioning of the suspect, he did not confesseand his behavior became more aggressive. He was arrested following the order of Born Vann Nareth, prosecutor at the Siem Reap Provincial Court. The case was then filed to the court on May 25, 2020, for further proceedings. KPT

