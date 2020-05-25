Kampong Chhnang Province: A python was found by villagers on the afternoon of May 23, 2020 in the flooded forest behind Wat Yukanthor, Korkuo village, Khnok Kor commune, Boribo district. The large snake was laying eggs under a fallen tree.

On the afternoon of May 24, Saing Kim Sorn, the commune chief, along with environmental officials and village authorities, visited and took action. According to Kim Sorn, commune chief, the python weighs nearly 15 kilograms, while others say it is bigger, about 4-5 meters long and 20 kilograms.

To save the snake and her eggs from thieves, he paid 550,000 riel ($137.50) of his own money to a villager named Aun to stay on guard for a month until the eggs have hatched. KOHSANTEPHEAP