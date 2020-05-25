Phnom Penh: On May 25, 2020 at 1:00 pm, a 54-year-old American man named as MICHEAL LANESION (Lanison?) went to the office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police to ask for assistance to return to his home country because was unable to pay the visa renewal fee and overstay (*appears to be about 3 years).

It was found that he had come to the Kingdom of Cambodia in 2017 via Poipet.

He was sent to the health clinic at Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital for a COVID-19 test (negative results) and was referred to the Department of Investigation and Implementation of the Directorate General of Immigration to carry out the proceedings. SOURCE: Phnom Penh Police