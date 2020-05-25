PHNOM PENH – The Ministry of Health has ordered 100 travelers from Korea to be tested for COVID-19 and be isolated for 14 days.

Professor Mam Bunheng, Minister of Health, on the evening of May 24, 2020 inspected the scanner at the gate and all foreign national and international guests from Cambodia, including foreigners (Cambodian, Korean, French and American) arriving from Korea to Cambodia. Korean Air KE689 landed at 22.10, and Asiana Airlines OZ 739, arrived at 22.55.

100 passengers will now be tested nightly for 14 days. They are being kept at the Air Force Base and Chak Angre Health Center. KOHSANTEPHEAP