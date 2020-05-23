Phnom Penh: At 4 pm on May 23, 2020, a traffic police officer of Phnom Penh Police Chief carrying out traffic control duties attempted to stop a new car driven by a young woman (*it appears she was using the phone and had no license plates). The car then ‘hit’ the law enforcement (*unsure if this is literal, or she evaded the stop by driving through) and then fled.

Police then gave chase, stopping the vehicle in Phnom Penh’s Boeung Keng Kang. The woman would not talk to the authorities, and remained sitting in the car, and began making phone calls.

The woman was taken by the traffic police to Phnom Penh Police Commission for further action. POST NEWS