Siem Reap: Provincial Police Commander Colonel Seng Vuthy, Deputy Commander of the Royal Gendarmerie of Siem Reap said a FUSO fuel truck was seized at 16:30 on May 22, 2020.

The truck, plated Phnom Penh 3C-2859, painted white, red and blue, was carrying illegal timber hidden inside from Banteay Meanchey to Siem Reap.

After the vehicle was pulled over, the driver fled, leaving the truck and illicit cargo behind. The truck and the wood were handed over to the Banteay Srey Forestry Administration for inspection. AREY