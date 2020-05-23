Kompong Speu: Police seized nearly four kilograms of drugs and arrested two suspects in Kompong Speu province.

Following the orders of HE Gen. Chito, Deputy Commissioner of National Police and His Excellency Leak Vannak, Director of Drug Department, the Fourth Task Force of the Anti-Narcotics Unit launched the investigation and went into operation to crack down on illegal drug storage, transportation and trafficking in 3 locations in Kampong Speu province.

Goal 1: At 16:30, May 18, 2020, Unit A4 of the Anti-Crime Unit Drugs Squad went to a property on National Road 4, located in Chambok village, Samrong Tong district, Kampong Speu province, resulting in the arrest of a male suspect, Heng Sothanith, aged 28. Methamphetamine (ICE) weighing 411.56 grams was seized.

The second target was at 17:10 pm on May 20, 2020 in Borey Kamakor Village, Sangkat Chbar Morn City. Kampong Speu province’s Chbar Mon province arrested Seng ‘Jimmy’, a 24 year old. Methamphetamine (ICE) weighing 3267.06 grams 17.50 grams of MDMA, and some unknown drugs.

On May 22, 2020, the Department of Drug Enforcement Administration continued to search for more methamphetamine. (ICE) Another 251.68 grams was discovered hidden. Two (presumably stolen) license plates were also taken. PPR