Phnom Penh:The Ministry of Health this morning announced the discovery of another case of COVID-19 in a 39-year-old Cambodian woman living in Phnom Penh’s Teuk Thla district, who had just returned from the United States via Korea. She arrived in Cambodia on May 8th.

The woman, the 124th case in Cambodia, had been to New York since February 2020, and was stuck there after flights were stopped.

“Upon arriving in Cambodia, she was living in self-isolation and undergoing medical examination and testing at Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital on May 12 because she suffered from persistent cough, stuffy nose and dry throat. The result was negative at the time. Doctors advised her to continue with the procedure for 14 days until May 20 … and on May 22, he was re-diagnosed with a positive result of COVID -19″ said a ministry spokesman.

The woman was also admitted to the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital for treatment.

As of May 23, 2020, there were a total of 124 patients detected in Cambodia (39 women and 85 men), with 122 making recoveries. There are currently two in the hospital (one woman and one man).

At the same time, the Ministry of Health urges people to continue to take necessary preventive measures in the fight against the virus to prevent the spread of the virus from person to person.