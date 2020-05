Sihanoukville: A container truck overturned on National Road 4, between Kilometer 139-140, in Chamkar Luang Commune, Kampong Seila District, Sihanoukville at 6:30 pm May 2020.

According to authorities, the truck was driving in the direction of Sihanoukville to Phnom Penh, and there were no serious injuries.

After the incident, local police officers intervened to ease congested traffic and handle the procedure. NKD