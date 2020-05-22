Phnom Penh: Mr. Phan Pannara, Delegation of the Royal Government of Cambodia, who is in charge of the Director General of the Department of Animal Health and Production said that the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries has reduced pig imports from neighboring countries.

The import reductions have been made to promote domestic production following the recommendation of the Royal Government of the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, as recommended on 18 February 2020.

The statement was made at a press conference in the afternoon of May 21, 2020, with the General Department of Animal Health and Animal Production.

Mr. Pannara said that the pig breeding association and the General Department of Animal Health and Animal Production worked closely together, and that imported pig numbers have been reduced by 70%.

There have been concerns in the past over African Swine Fever and illegal importation of sick animals on false veterinary papers.

RASMEI