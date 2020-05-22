Phnom Penh: According to preliminary reports, there are 40 karaoke clubs, massage parlors businesses which have reopened, despite orders from the government to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

On the night of May 21st, the Daun Penh district authority led by Mr. Sok Penh Vuth, the district governor, took a force of 4 teams to advise and contract businesses on measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and warned they may be closed if they do not follow the instructions.

Authorities are now investigating clubs, karaoke and massage parlors that have reopened. KOHSANTEPHEAP