Battambang: On May 21, 2020, more than 100 Cambodians were captured by the Thai army after illegally crossing the border in Sampov Loun district.

Lieutenant Colonel Keo Doeun, chief of the Border Police Battalion No. 1317, said that more than 100 Cambodians were repatriated, including 45 women, four children.

They are now being quarantined at Sampov Loun High School for testing for COVID-19 test, under the guidance of the provincial leaders and the Battambang Provincial Health Department.

AREY