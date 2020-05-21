Koh Rong: On the evening of May 20, 2020, there was a shooting on Koh Rong.

Accounts on Facebook posted news that there was some sort of argument between a group of Chinese and Khmer people on the island, and that the incident involved a son of a senior naval officer.

“This has happened and we are taking the matter to the court,” Maj. Gen. Chuon Narin, Preah Sihanouk provincial police chief, told the press on the evening of May 20.

"Police are seeking arrest warrants" he said. Full details and notifications will be released later.