New Case Of COVID-19 Confirmed

PHNOM PENH: The Ministry of Health has announced a new case of COVID-19 in Kompong Trach district, Kampot province.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, a 26-year-old Cambodian man living in Kampong Trach commune, Kompong Trach district, Kampot province was found to be infected.

The Cambodian man was a passenger returning from the Philippines to Cambodia on a flight from the Republic of Korea at 2200 pm on May 20, 2020. KBN

62 passengers from the flight, including 23 Korean nationals have been quarantined in a hotel in Phnom Penh (probably the former Intercontinental/Great Duke).

This will be the 123rd case since January. 122 patients were previously detected and all have been successfully treated.

