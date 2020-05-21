Phnom Penh: A Korean man arrested by the Royal Gendarmerie of Phnom Penh Municipal Court yesterday was sent to jail on the afternoon of May 20, 2020, on charges of fraud.

Korean man YANG JONG KUN, 56, was living in Choam Chau, Khan Por Senchey.

Phnom Penh Municipal Court Judge sentenced YANG JONG KUN to two years in prison and fined him 4 million riels on charges of “fraud”, according to a warrant. The offences took place in Phnom Penh from 2010 to 2016, and he was charged under Article 626 and Article 627 of the Penal Code.

RASMEI