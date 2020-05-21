Phnom Penh: The Royal Government has decided to put in place a plan to reduce the cost of electricity in industry, agriculture, trade and services from June to October 2020.

The Ministry of Mines and Energy annoucement, dated May 15, 2020, which was released on May 20, 2020, said that the plan favored and encouraged the use of electricity by industry, agriculture, trade and services with a 25% reduction in electricity bills over and above average monthly usage rates seen in the 3-month period of January to March.

This plan is to encourage productive activity or business during the implementation of the Royal Government of Cambodia’s Prevention of Covid-19 infection. Letter (Khmer) KBN