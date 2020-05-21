Siem Reap: According to a report on May 20, 2020, from the Bureau of Anti-Human Trafficking and Juvenile Protection, a British man has been arrested for child sex offenses.

MATTHEW WILLIAM WATKIN, 37, was reportedly and English Teacher Occupation at GLOBAL. He has been charged with sexual crimes against two girls aged 13 and 17 years old.



After receiving the complaint, the authorities reported to the prosecutor for a preliminary investigation. On May 20, 2020, Matthew Watkin was brought in for questioning. He told police the girls were relatives of his wife, and denied any accusations of impropriety.

After questioning, the prosecutor decided to arrest the suspect on May 20, 2020 at 11:55 pm.



The suspect is currently being detained and is being sent to court for further proceedings.