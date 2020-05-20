Kandal: At 6:30 pm on May 19, 2020, a mother riding a motorbike crashed, causing her two-year-old son to fall in the river in Takhmao, Kandal Province.

The boy, Srey Mean Heng, aged two and a half, was from the village.

Before the accident, the victim’s mother was riding a black Honda Dream taking food to her husband at work on the construction of Koh Anlong Bridge. The moto slipped in the rain and the boy fell off the bridge. He was not recovered from the river.

On the morning of May 20, 2020, people were still looking for the remains of the boy. POST NEWS