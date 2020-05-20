Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health on May 20, 2020 issued a declaration allowing foreign nationals from six countries (Iran, Italy, Germany, Spain, France and the United States) to re-enter Cambodia.

Foreigners from those countries have been banned from entering the country since mid-March 2020, following the recent outbreak of the outbreak of COVID-19.

Certain criteria still need to be met:

Must have a valid multi entry/exit Visa EOS, A-type (Diplomatic) or B-type (Official) Visa.

If not in possession of MEEV EOS, then you need to apply for Visa in Advance from a Cambodian Embassy or consulate.

No Visa exempt entry, no visas on arrival, no e-Visas (electronic Tourist Visa).

Must have medical report and negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72hrs of flight departure

Must have medical insurance coverage of USD$50,000