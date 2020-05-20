Siem Reap: An accident between two trucks caused one death and four minor injuries after a truck smashed into the homes of two people.

The incident happened at 5:35 am on May 20, 2020, on the National Road 6, at point No. 351-352, Prey Chhor Commune, Puok District, Siem Reap Province.

The owner of the first house was Hang, a male, 60 years old. The building collapsed completely. The second victim was Chuon Len, 34. His 4×5-meter-property was damaged.

Authorities said that prior to the accident, a blue Hyundai vehicle, Kampong Cham 3A-8376 license plate driven by a 17-year-old male named Sok Chaparoth from Kampong Cham province collided with a truck carrying fish, driven by Chun Ratheit/Rath Sarith, 27.

The fish ruck overturned and hit the houses, causing two children of the owners to suffer minor injuries – Hang Son Virak (29) and Nath Channa (27). The fish truck driver was killed instantly.

After the incident, the cops visited the location and are making an investigation. POST NEWS