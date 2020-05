Sihanoukville: Local media reports that at 1:20 pm on May 20, 2020, a body was found in the sea close to Ochheuteal Beach, Sangkat 4.

The corpse was of a man, aged about 40 years, wearing black pants, no shirt and was beginning to decompose.

Law enforcement are investigating. For now Khmer press say the body is unidentified, but Chinese language news believe the man to be a Chinese national.