Phnom Penh: A man thought to be a drug addict broke into a property and attacked people with an ax and a cleaver. The incident occurred at about 2 pm on May 20, 2020 at the National Highway 5 at 8 km Sangkat Chrang Chamres II, Russey Keo District.

According to the information given, before the incident, the drugged up man was in a confused state. Holding an ax, he knocked on the door of a house, but could not open it. He went to another door, broke in and went inside.

When local people went to intervene, they were attacked by the man and police were called.

The man was arrested and taken to a local health center after he was injured. KOHSANTEPHEAP