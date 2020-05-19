Environment FEATURED Latest 

Weekly Weather- Storm Warnings

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are expected from May 20-26, 2020, according to the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Water Resources on May 19, weather conditions from 20 to 26 May 2020:

Central Plains will see minimum temperatures of 25-28 ° C and a maximum of 37 -39 ° c. Some areas on the plains are likely to have heavy rainfall.

The provinces of the Dangrek Mountains and the Northeast Plateau will have minimum temperatures of 24-26 ° C and maximum of 33-38 ° C. Rainfall will be moderate.

The coastal provinces will have minimum temperatures of 26-28 ° C and maximum of 33-35 ° C. There will be light to moderate rain.

There are risks of sudden thunderstorms and localized flash flooding in some areas, especially in the mountains.

