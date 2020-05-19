Phnom Penh: 6:30 am on May 19, 2020 near Camko City roundabout, a tuk-tuk driver was found unconscious on his Indian 3 wheeler. It is suspected he was drugged.

The man was not identified, but was on a white TVS tricycle with license plate number 1HU-5440.

According to a report from a woman at the scene, before the accident, at 1:00 am on May 19, 2020, she saw the man carrying a woman. When the driver stopped, he demanded payment from the woman and they were silent.

A few minutes later, she saw the woman get out of the tuk-tuk, hugging the man, and then walked away from the scene with two bags of luggage towards the Toul Kork antenna. The man lay unconscious.

After the incident, local authorities arrived and called the Calmette Hospital ambulance, while the tricycle was temporarily stored at Tuol Sangke 1 station to wait for victims or relatives to submit documents for verification.

POST NEWS