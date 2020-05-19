Phnom Penh: A car hit a motorcycle ridden by a foreigner and escaped the scene.



The accident happened at 23:10 on May 17, 2020 at Ta Pang Market, Street 136/ Street 51, Village 10, Sangkat Phsar Thmei 3, Daun Penh District.

Prior to the incident, one of the foreign victims (thought to be an Indian) EDIT: Confirmed as a Nigerian who was crossing St. 51, when a car (thought to be a Ford) driving along 51 crashed into him, leaving the victim seriously injured. The car did not stop, but accelerated away. The injured man was sent to Calmette Hospital. EDIT: He later died of his injuries

After the incident, Daun Penh district police arrived at the scene, and found the vehicle’s license plate number .MZT.0818, which had been left behind.



Authorities say they will search for the vehicle and take legal action. KBN

The victim had a Khmer partner and a 6 month old baby, according to sources.