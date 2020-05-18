Mondulkiri: Stone pillars found in Phnom Prich Wildlife Sanctuary that look almost like ancient temples. This land is an ancestral area of ​​indigenous hill-tribe groups.

The Phnong indigenous community has taken Ministry of Culture officials to look at the ancient rocks, which they say is a sacred place. Older generations of the Phnong people have indicated that the stone is associated with the city of Angkor was 700 to 800 years ago.

According to elders, the Phnong people have previously stated that their ancestors had been mobilized to build temples in the city and on Angkor Wat, and that these stones are from the quarries used for the ancient temple construction.

In days of Angkor, indigenous people were actively involved in the construction of important cities in the empire, such as the Kuy people who were masters of iron and ivory goods, the Tampuon and Kreung were elephant handlers and warriors.

However, the above statement is based on the myth of the locals, and Keo Sopheak, director of the Environment Department Mondul Kiri Province, said similar rocks have been found in other areas. He also sent an official for review to the management for further research.

Noun Saran, district governor of Keo Seima district, said that no one had ever heard of the stone. They have also received this information and are contactingexperts to examine them. The district governor said that was also strange because there are no ancient temples thought to be in the area.

Although similar to the temple pillars. Sin Touch, director of the Mondulkiri Department of Culture, said the stone was made from volcanic lava.

Minister of Culture and Fine Arts Phoeurng Sackona said she had originally thought of stone as an ancient temple. It looks like a pillar, but according to experts, it is a volcanic lava that formed into these shapes.

The minister, in her view, said that these stones looked like works of man, but they appeared to be natural. MCPN