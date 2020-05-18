Preah Sihanouk Province: While Sihanoukville has been developing infrastructure, the provincial authorities have been developing a new tourist destination – the new beach called “Madam Mao” – a public beach for all visitors.



According to Mr. Kouch Chamroeun, Governor of Preah Sihanouk Provincial Council, under the leadership of the National Committee for Coastal Management and Development of the Cambodian coastal area (NCDD), the Preah Sihanouk provincial government has decided to work o the area.

Trees have been cleared and work undertaken in improving the beach beauty by keeping it a beautiful natural space and serving as a public beach.



The new beach location will be called “Madam Mao Beach”.

The beach is located in line with the newly constructed “Lady Madame Mao” (the tree-lined road) in Kik Kiri Village, Bat Trang Commune, Prey Nop District, Preah Sihanouk Province.



It is a wonderful sight when you visit the new beach called “Madam Mao”. NKD