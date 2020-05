Takeo: On the afternoon of May 17, 2020 in Takeo village, Sangkat Rokar Knong, Daun Keo city, Takeo province, a Ford smashed into a house.

Early reports say it is believed a man was teaching a woman how to drive when the car hit Borey Raksmey’s house, causing damage, but no injuries.

After the incident, police visited the location and allowed both sides to negotiate. POST NEWS