Bavet Drugs Raid Nets Nine Suspects And Gun

Bavet: 9 suspects were arrested by the Provincial Police Anti-Narcotics Task Force at Svay Rieng Provincial Court for drug trafficking and illicit drug use on the morning of May 18, 2020.

Svay Rieng Provincial Police said that following the order of the Provincial Police Commissioner on May 16, 2020, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force of the Provincial Police Commissariat cooperated with the municipal police force in Bavet and launched a crackdown on drug trafficking and illegal drug use at Sre Talak’s guesthouse in Thmey Village, Sangkat Bavet, Bavet City, Svay Rieng province.

Authorities said that in the above operation, the special forces confiscated items including 10 packs of drugs, a K59 pistol, two bullets, two sets of weighing scales, five motorcycles and drug paraphernalia. NKD

