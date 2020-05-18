Agriculture Crime FEATURED Latest 

Kirivong Marijuana Plants Blazed

Takeo: On the afternoon of May 17, 2020 at 2:30 pm, under the direction of Takeo Provincial Police Commissioner Sok Samnang, there was a raid on an illegal marijuana plantation,

Police from Kirivong District cooperated with the Prey Amp commune administration and searched, cleared and burned the marijuana in two locations on the hill of Dok Thmor in Takeo province, which covered an area of ​​250 square meters.

Officers are now searching for the ganja growers to take legal action.

