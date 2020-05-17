Mondulkiri: Rangers in Mondulkiri Wildlife Sanctuary patrolling the protected area in Puong village, Sre Preah commune, Keo Seima district, Mondulkiri province found he carcass of a gaur (Indian bison). The animal had been killed within the last month, apparently for its head and horns, which are very valuable.

Wildlife officials and conservationists call for further protection and more efforts to stop all kinds of wildlife traps that are illegal on protected areas to protect and preserve wildlife for later generations.