According to the Ministry of Environment on May 16, 2020, the following wildlife images were taken on camera traps in Virachey National Park.

Virachey National Park rangers have collected images from a group of 12 automatic cameras to record wildlife presence in Virachey National Park.

Park rangers set up the cameras from April 2019 to the end of April 2020, with locations at the foot of Mount Heang along Cambodia-Lao border, and others around O-Khampa.

Images of these wildlife presence are important information for rangers to pay special attention to in terms of protection and conservation. AREY