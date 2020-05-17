Battambang: At 9:11 pm on 16th May 2020, in Maung Russey district, there was an accident between a goods train and a Prius, causing serious damage to the car and minor injuries.

Authorities say that the driver of the train, Nun Sit Thavit, 28, lives in Village 2, Sras Chak Commune, Daun Penh District, Phnom Penh.

The train was traveling from Phnom Penh to Poipet, Banteay Meanchey, when the above collision collided with the car, drive by a man aged 26 years old from Kulo Phul village, Prey Svay commune, Maung Russey district, Battambang province.

The car was crossing the railway road from north to south.

After the car was taken to the Maung Russey district police station, the train driver continued on its journey. POST NEWS