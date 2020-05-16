Phnom Penh: The last patient who was being treated for COVID-19 has been released from hospital, according to the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of Health announced that ‘Patient 122’, who is a 36-year-old Cambodian woman from Poipet was now free of the virus.

Since January 122 cases have been detected and all have been successfully cured.

At this time, the ministry said that Cambodia had no more patients undergoing treatment in the country.

The public are urged to remain vigilant and are warned that the virus may return at anytime. “We can forget COVID-19, but COVID-19 will not forget us”