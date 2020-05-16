FEATURED Health Latest 

Last Detected COVID-19 Patient Cured

cne117 Views 0 Comments , ,

Phnom Penh: The last patient who was being treated for COVID-19 has been released from hospital, according to the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of Health announced that ‘Patient 122’, who is a 36-year-old Cambodian woman from Poipet was now free of the virus.

Since January 122 cases have been detected and all have been successfully cured.

At this time, the ministry said that Cambodia had no more patients undergoing treatment in the country.

The public are urged to remain vigilant and are warned that the virus may return at anytime. “We can forget COVID-19, but COVID-19 will not forget us”

You May Also Like

Sen Sok Police Are Missing An Eagle

cne0

UPDATE: Canadian Yves Gravel Detained in Siem Reap

cne0

Rangers Seize 175 kg of Endangered Species Meat

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *