Chinese/Khmer/Burmese Kidnappers Caught

PHNOM PENH:  Chroy Changva Police Department in cooperation with the professional forces of the Phnom Penh Gendarmerie Anti-Human Trafficking Office, raided and searched four rooms in a condominium located in village 3, Chroy Changvar commune. 10 suspects were arrested. and a kidnap victim was rescued.

The arrested suspects were 8 Chinese nationals, one Burmese and one Khmer (a female, 35):

Currently, the 10 suspects are being questioned by the competent authority of the Phnom Penh Gendarmerie Anti-Human Trafficking Bureau, who are building a case for court. More details will be released later. POST NEWS

